Union City School Board Approves New Contract for Director of Schools

The Union City school board has rewarded their Director of Schools for his work and leadership.

During Monday morning’s meeting, Chairman Karl Ullrich explained a new contract proposal for Director Wes Kennedy.(AUDIO)

Following the meeting, Director Kennedy told Thunderbolt News he enjoys working in the school system.(AUDIO)

After serving as principal at Union City High School, Kennedy began as Director of School’s in June of 2019.

He was named to the position following the retirement of former Director Gary Houston.