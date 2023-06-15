Union City School Board Approves New Directors Contract

The Union City School Board has agreed on a new contract with Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy.

During this week’s meeting, board members kept Kennedy’s salary at $130,693, but provided a performance bonus of $4,307 effective on August 18th.

The board also approved a travel allowance based on the Consumer Price Index of $912.

The new contract was agreed upon by a unanimous vote.

During the brief meeting, it was also announced that tenure had been approved for elementary school teacher Halle Lively, middle school teacher Josh Keown, and high school teachers Dan Burnham and Teka Kennedy.