Union City School Board Hires Coaches; Hears One Board Member Praise the Assistance From Another Board Member

The Union City School Board approved new coaches, received an update concerning the beginning of classes, and heard a board member praise the action of another, during their latest meeting.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy presented a list of coaches for approval for the next school year.(AUDIO)

Director Kennedy then update board members about the beginning of classes on August 7th.(AUDIO)

The meeting ended after board member, Rev. Curtis McLendon, offered his appreciation to Dr. Wright Jernigan, concerning a recent health issue.(AUDIO)