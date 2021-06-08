Union City School Board Holds Evaluation of Director of Schools

Union City School Board members have held their annual evaluation of the Director of Schools.

During Monday morning’s session, board members gathered to discuss the past year performance of Director Wes Kennedy.

The evaluation began with open comments, which included a perspective of the COVID-19 pandemic by Todd Petty.(AUDIO)

Board Chairman Karl Ullrich eluded to the financial responsibility of Director Kennedy during the pandemic year.(AUDIO)

Scott Gilliam said Kennedy proved to be a much needed leader in the office and with the school staff.(AUDIO)

The board also agreed upon a recommendation of a contract extension and salary increase for the upcoming year.

This recommendation will be voted upon at a meeting next Monday morning.