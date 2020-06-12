The Union City school board meeting on Thursday morning began on issues ongoing across the nation.

At the beginning of the meeting, board member Rev. Curtis McClendon addressed those in attendance before offering the opening prayer.

During the meeting, Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said he will be working with School Psychologist Kristi Rodgers, to assist with student needs.

Kennedy also informed board members about a meeting held with members of Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Students in the Union City School System are scheduled to return to classes on August 10th.