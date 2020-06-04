Union City School Board members met this week to hold their annual evaluation of the Director of Schools.

During the 35-minute session, board members discussed several issues pertaining to the work and leadership of Director Wes Kennedy.

Following the meeting, school board chairman Karl Ullrich explained the results and agreement of the board.

Ullrich said board members did address an issue which involved the hiring of employees within the school system.

The board will meet with Director Kennedy on June 11th to finalize the terms and length of the contract.