Construction on the new home for the Union City School Board Office is almost complete.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said new furniture is scheduled to be installed today, with plans calling for the relocation at the Municipal Building to take place this week.

Once completed, the School Board Office will be located in the area that once housed the police department.

Director Kennedy said the redesigning of the section has been a major project, but one that will have great benefits for all staff members.

Plans also call for a major redesigning of the City Hall section of the Municipal Building, following the departure of the Planning and Codes Department.

