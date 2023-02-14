Union City School Board Recognizes “Teachers of the Year”

The Union City School Board paid recognition to this years selected “Teachers of the Year”.

During Monday morning’s meeting, Director of School’s Wes Kennedy announced the honorees for the elementary, middle, and high school.

Maggie Miller, from the elementary school, Allison Kail, from the middle school, and Andrew Nipp, from the high school, were recognized and presented hand crafted, personalized cutting boards from Director Kennedy.

Following the meeting, Director Kennedy said the selected teachers come to work each day with a goal to help students.(AUDIO)

A photo of the Union City “Teachers of the Year” has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.