Union City School Board Votes to Oppose Law That Could Hold Back Third Grade Students

Union City school board members have joined other school districts in their opposition to a new Tennessee third grade retention law.

The “Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act” was passed by the state legislature in January of 2021, and is now in effect for the new school year.

The law states third-grade students, who score below “proficient” on the state TCAP test, could be kept from advancing to the next grade.

During this weeks school board meeting, Director of School’s Wes Kennedy explained the local systems Resolution 2023-1.(AUDIO)

School board Chairman Karl Ullrich also commented on the issue.(AUDIO)

Plans call for the Resolution to be passed to the state legislature.