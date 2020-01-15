Union City school board members have approved the upcoming year school calendar.

During their meeting this week, board members agreed to the 180 days of instruction time.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy did inform members of a change from the past years back-to-school procedure in August.

Highlights of the 2020-21 calendar include three days of Fall Break in October, a week of Spring Break in April and 10 days of Christmas Break starting on December 18th.

The last day of the school year has been set for May 25th.