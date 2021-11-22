Union City School Employees to Assist Businesses With “Tornado Cash”

Union City School System faculty and staff will be giving back locally for the Christmas season.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has presented each employee with “Tornado Cash”.

Hutchens said the Christmas bonus is to spend at businesses and merchants who are members of the Obion County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Union City.(AUDIO)

The Communications Director said the school bonus could benefit about 450 local businesses.(AUDIO)

Director Kennedy said the school system spent $50,000 to provide the “Tornado Cash” to the local staff.