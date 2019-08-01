The Union City School System will hold student registration on Tuesday, with the day counted toward attendance.

High school freshmen will meet in the auditorium at 8:00, and will go through a full day schedule with dismissal at 3:00.

Principal Jacob Cross will meet with all other high school students in the gymnasium, with sophomores from 8:00 until 9:30, juniors from 9:00 until 10:30 and seniors from 10:00 until 11:30.

With the exception of freshmen, all other high school students must leave the campus after school pictures and receiving their schedules.

Registration for the Middle School will run as 6th grade from 9:00 until 10:00, 7th grade from 10:00 until 11:00, and 8th grade from 11:00 until 12:00.

5th grade students will be in attendance from 8:00 until 3:00 with lunch served.

At the Elementary School, registration will include Kindergarten at 8:00, third grade at 9:00, first grade at 10:00, fourth grade at 11:00, and second grade at 1:00.

Buses will not run on registration day, but all school rules will apply, including the dress code.

Students who do not attend the registration will be counted as absent for the day.