Union City School Staff and Students Contribute to “Giving Spirit”

Union City school students and staff have again shown the ‘giving spirit’ for an annual Thanksgiving community service project.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said collectively, the elementary, middle and high school has donated more than 12,000 cans and non-perishable food items to a pair of charitable organizations.

The donations will be used to feed and provide assistance to those in need during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said he continues to be amazed at the kindness and spirit of giving to help the less fortunate by students and staff in the school system.

The food items will be divided equally between the Obion County Ministerial Association and Chimes for Charity.

