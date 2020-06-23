Officials with the Union City School System are seeking input from parents or guardians of students.

With the school year set to begin August 10th, following its closure in March due to coronavirus, decision-makers are busy putting together guidelines and protocols for the coming year.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said a short survey is now available on the school system’s website, tornadotouch.net, under the drop down of “parents/students”.

A brief listing of questions encourages suggestions, and will also provide critical data for school officials to move forward in the process.

Participation is encouraged in the survey, and Hutchens said all responses will also be kept private.