The first day of classes for Union City Schools has been pushed back one week.

Director Wes Kennedy announced Monday that schools will not open until August 17th, due to a continued rise in reported coronavirus cases in Obion County,

Director Kennedy also revealed several updated guidelines when classes do begin, including a four-level plan that includes both traditional and distance learning.

Students with last names beginning from A-thru-L will report to their respective schools Monday and Tuesday, August 17th and 18th.

Students whose last names begin with letters M-thru-Z will come to school Wednesday and Thursday, August 19th and 20th.

A teacher re-group and professional development day will then be held Friday, August 21st, with no classes for students.

Kennedy will then re-evaluate all factors, and decide which of four levels the school year will begin.

They include traditional classes with no restrictions; traditional classes with face masks on buses and in the classroom when social distancing is not feasible; PreK-thru-4th grade attending classes spread over all of the Union City school buildings. Grades 5-thru-12 will be on a hybrid plan; and all learning at home on the “Teams” platform.

All four plans also include the offering of digital learning.