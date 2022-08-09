Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian

The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian.

During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO)

Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)

Director Kennedy said the posting of the library books on the schools website, allows the public to review the inventory of reading material.