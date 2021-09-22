Union City School System Announces the Passing of Student

Students and staff at Union City Schools are mourning the sudden death of sophomore Parker Vowell.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the 16 year old Vowell passed away unexpectedly Wednesday after a recent illness.

Vowell was a popular 16-year-old special education student and member of the Tornado Rise program at Union City High School.

According to Director of Schools Wes Kennedy, counselors were available for students on Wednesday and will remain in that capacity until the end of the week.

Director Kennedy also offered condolences and prayers to Vowell’s family and many friends.

Services for Parker Vowell will take place at 1:00 on Monday at the Union City Civic Auditorium.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 until the time of service.