Union City School System Currently COVID Free for Students and Staff

For the current time, Union City Schools have returned to normal operations.

Following this week’s school board meeting, Director of School’s Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News that classes are now COVID free.(AUDIO)

Director Kennedy said it was good to again focus solely on educating the students.(AUDIO)

The Director said he was proud of the school system’s accomplishments, while COVID was still present among students and staff.(AUDIO)

The Union City School System has approximately 1,700 students from Pre-K thru 12th grade.