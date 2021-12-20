Union City School System Names New Food Service Director

The Union City School System will have a new Food Service Director, when classes resume after Christmas.

Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Vicky Roberson will assume the role on January 4th.

The longtime high school cafeteria worker started as a salad mixer in 1986, and has now ascended to the top of her profession for all three Union City Schools.

Roberson’s previous role as cafeteria manager at the high school will be filled by Linda Williams, who has worked at the high school for the past several years.

Ms. Roberson is a two-time cancer survivor, who said she never expected the opportunity, but was up for the challenge.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy called Ms. Roberson a “tireless worker”, who has a tremendous work ethic, and a love for Union City schools and the students.

A photo of Vicky Roberson and Linda Williams has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.