Union City School System Names “Teacher of the Year”

The Union City School System has announced their “Teachers of the Year”.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Maggie Miller, Allison Kail, and Andrew Nipp have been chosen to receive the honor for the 2023 school year.

Ms. Miller is with the Special Education Staff at the Elementary School, while Ms. Kail is an English Language Arts at the Middle School.

At the High School, Nipp teaches Advanced Placement physics, honor geometry, bridge math and Algebra 1.

Top system administrators selected all three recipients for the prestigious honor, based on a specific set of criteria.

Each teacher has achieved Level-5 status, and possesses many outstanding traits and skills, which includes leadership, professionalism, mentorship, and attitude.

They will be formally recognized at the school board meeting in February.