Union City School System Returns to Classes

Students in the Union City School System will return to classes today.

Following registration last week, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, was asked about the projected attendance.(AUDIO)

Greeting the middle school students will be a newly built fifth grade wing, which Director Kennedy said was a much needed addition.(AUDIO)

Motorists in the area are being urged to slow down and use caution, both in the morning and afternoon.

Director Kennedy said many children walk, or ride their bicycles to school, with students also boarding buses in the city.

On South Miles Avenue, children will again be crossing the police controlled crosswalk to the elementary school.

Speed limits will be strictly enforced in the school zone areas.