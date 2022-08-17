Union City School System Schedules Parent Nights

Parent Nights have been scheduled for both Union City Elementary School and Middle School.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said parents of students in first and third grades are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday at 6:00.

Parents of students in the second and fourth grades will meet August 25th at 6:00, with Pre-K scheduled to meet on August 29th.

Parents will have the opportunity to get acquainted with their child’s teacher, and hear of schedules, special events, and class expectations for the 2022-23 school year.