Union City School System Secures Additional Pre-K Classs
The Union City School System has been able to secure an additional class to accommodate younger children in the community.
Director of School’s Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity presented for a new Pre-K class.
Director Kennedy said the new class would be a welcomed, and needed addition, to the school system.
Director Kennedy said the class will start on February 27th, and can accommodate both three-and-four year old children.