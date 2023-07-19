Union City School System to Provide School Supplies for Students

The Union City School System will once again assist families with items needed for the new school year.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens told Thunderbolt News the burden of purchasing school supplies will once again be lifted.(AUDIO)

Hutchens said the support of the school system relieves stress for many households.(AUDIO)

For elementary and middle school students, backpacks will be their responsibility when returning to the classroom.

Registration will take place on August 3rd, with the first day of classes scheduled for August 7th.