Union City School Teachers Recognized for Tenure

This group of Union City teachers were granted tenure in 2020….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

This group of Union City teachers were granted tenure for the 2021 year….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Twenty-two Union City School System teachers were recognized during a ceremony held last week at the school board office.

Certificates of Tenure were presented by Director of School’s Wes Kennedy, and School Board Chairman Karl Ullrich, during the monthly board meeting.

Nine teachers from the elementary, middle and high school were honored with certificates, after being granted tenure during the pandemic affected year of 2020.

Thirteen teachers from across the system were presented certificates, after being granted tenure status in May of this year.

2020: Stephanie Carpenter, Destiny Flood, Laura Nipp, Alicia Suiter, Chris Palmer, Nelson Youngblood, Jennifer Hall, Andrew Nipp and Tom Sisco

2021: David Byars, Jessica Graham, Paula Houston, Melanie Kern, TeAnna Thomas, Katie Tohn, Allison Butner, Penne Guess, Lindsay Walker, Stevie Gossett, Katie Parr and J.B. Suiter.

Charles Choate

