Union City Schools Again Ranked as Top in the State

Union City Schools continue to rank among the state’s elite.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said students at the high school combined to average a 21.7 ACT score last year, which ranked sixth in the state.

Union City tied with Oak Ridge for the sixth-place spot, and trailed only Williamson County, Germantown, Collierville, Maryville and Arlington.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said he continues to be amazed at the success, which he attributes to the hard work of both the students and teaching staff.

Reports said 54.6-percent of the high school students have a benchmark test score of 21 or better.

Currently, there is 11 high school students who have score 30-or-above on the ACT test, which covers the skill areas of English, math, reading and scientific reasoning.