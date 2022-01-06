Union City Schools Among State Leaders for Student ACT Scores

The Tennessee Department of Education’s recent release of statewide ACT scores showed Union City Schools as one of the top in the state.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said after successfully negotiating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union City ranked fifth among nearly 150 school districts in Tennessee.

The ranking came from composite scores for the standardized test used for college admissions for the 2020-21 year.The ACT covers four academic skill areas of English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning, along with an optional direct writing test.

Union City students posted an average of 21.8 on the test, which is the best of any rural West Tennessee school system.

Hutchens said ninety-four percent of Union City High School students took the ACT during the last school year, with 58-percent scoring a 21 or better.