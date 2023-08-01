Union City Schools Begin Professional Development Days

The Union City School System has started Professional Development Days in advance of the beginning of classes.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said school faculty and staff got off to a soaring start in their charge to ‘Rise to the Challenges.’

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy welcomed personnel numbering more than 220 on Day 1 of professional development Monday.

During the opening day, Director Kennedy and other top-level administrators established the framework and criteria for another successful year for all things Purple and Gold.

Kennedy said each would be faced with many challenges over the next ten months, but he knew they would do a great job of rising to those challenges.

The Director went on to say he expected everyone to base every decision made on what was best for the kids.

First-day morale got a great boost as the group was informed they’d receive several gifts – perks that have become an annual highlight of Kennedy’s welcome-back activities.

Each teacher was assured of a raise at some point during the coming year, with every employee receiving a $150 Wal-Mart gift card, a $100 credit in their school lunch account, and several items of school swag, including a purple camping chair, a UC logo tumbler, and spirit wear.

Director Kennedy also spoke about the school system’s ability to absorb the majority of insurance premiums for staff members and their families, saying no other system in the state provides more than Union City.

During a friendly session of games and competitions among faculty members, other prizes were awarded, including four tickets to a University of Tennessee football game, an overnight stay at the Paris Landing Hotel, an iPad, and 20 different gift cards and certificates, generously donated by area businesses and merchants.

Union City School System personnel will continue with training and workshops through Wednesday, before welcoming students for registration on Thursday.

The first full day of classes is scheduled for Monday, August 7th.