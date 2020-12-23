Students at Union City Schools were in the Christmas spirit, after participating in several annual holiday-themed activities during the last week of classes before a two-week break.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said PreK and kindergartners performed a number of Christmas songs under the direction of music teacher Katie Tohn for the student body at the elementary school.

Voices of UCES also entertained with songs during the program.

Obion County Public Library Director Carolina Conner paid a visit to PreK classes, bringing a “special” North Pole mailbox for students to send their letters to Santa Claus.

And first-graders at the elementary school received a special visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou.