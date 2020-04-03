Union City school students will have to wait longer to return to classes.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said following President Donald Trump’s extended social distancing guidelines until the end of the month, the Union City School System will now remain closed until Monday, May 4th.

There have been no classes at Union City since March 19th.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy held his second meeting with other Union City school administrators Thursday morning, with the group making several decisions on events that were on the original 2019-20 school calendar and delaying a handful of others.

Graduation is still on the docket for May 16th at 8:00 at War Memorial Stadium, although Kennedy said he would consider alternative plans if the virus concerns remain and regulations are still in place at that date.

Baccalaureate services remain scheduled for May 10th at the Civic Auditorium.

The last day of classes for the remainder of the student body, should school resume, is still set for May 21st.