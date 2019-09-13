Union City School’s Communications Director Mike Hutchens will be the special guest this week on our community affairs program “:30 Minutes”.

Hutchens will speak on topics such as promotion and networking of school activities and events, and the growing increase in Communication Directors positions at area schools.

