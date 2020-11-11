The Union City School System will begin distance learning for all students on Monday.

After a sudden spike in local COVID-19 cases, and quarantine numbers, Director of Schools Wes Kennedy made the call to take an in-person break.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said classes at all three schools will go to on-line learning from November 16th thru November 24th.

A decision to return to in-person classes on November 30th will be made at a later time.

Director Kennedy said the decision was “certainly not something we wanted to do, but at the same time it was what we believe we have to do”.

Kennedy said the decision was based on Obion County and Union City schools being hit hard the last two days with tremendous amounts of new cases of coronavirus.

Beginning next week, Kennedy said no regular season extracurricular activities, or practices, will be permitted until later in the month.