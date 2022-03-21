March 21, 2022
Union City Schools Participate in National Archery in School’s Program

Union City middle school students shoot bow and arrows during part of the National Archery in School’s program….(photo: Mike Hutchens – Union City School’s Communications Director)

Tara Dowdy, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps a Union City student with their archery skills…..(photo: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

The Union City School System has become the first in the area to introduce the National Archery in Schools program.

Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said middle school fifth-graders recently enjoyed a week’s worth of instruction from Tara Dowdy, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

During the week, more than 100 students took part in both classroom instruction, and four days of shooting bow and arrows at a makeshift range in the multi-purpose building.

Ms. Dowdy helped the young students with the 11 points of emphasis of archery, which includes shooting form, safety tips and eye dominance.

The National Archery in Schools Program is a joint venture between state Departments of Education and the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Photos of the participating students have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

