Union City Schools Participate in National Archery in School’s Program

The Union City School System has become the first in the area to introduce the National Archery in Schools program.

Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said middle school fifth-graders recently enjoyed a week’s worth of instruction from Tara Dowdy, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

During the week, more than 100 students took part in both classroom instruction, and four days of shooting bow and arrows at a makeshift range in the multi-purpose building.

Ms. Dowdy helped the young students with the 11 points of emphasis of archery, which includes shooting form, safety tips and eye dominance.

The National Archery in Schools Program is a joint venture between state Departments of Education and the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Photos of the participating students have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.