Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy says the school system will adhere to Governor Bill Lee’s recommendation of a closure extension.

Governor Lee announced during his daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, that Tennessee schools should remain closed until at least April 24th.

This will be just over a week after he first urged districts around the state to shut down through the end of March.

Kennedy announced last week that Union City’s three school campuses would be shut down until April 13th, due to the coronavirus concerns.

The last of those three weeks was an already-scheduled Spring Break from April 6th-thru-the-10th.

A meeting with school administrators and other personnel was scheduled to discuss plans moving forward with continued learning via online teaching and other avenues.

Kennedy also insisted he plans to continue with the system’s daily meal delivery after Spring Break.

In a related development Tuesday, state Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said the department has secured a partnership with PBS to offer actual lessons on television beginning April 6th, while students are at home.