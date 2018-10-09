The Union City School System has achieved a No.1 ranking in the state for students meeting, or exceeding, growth in English language proficiency assessments.

Union City took the top spot with almost 88-percent of the English learners meeting or exceeding the growth standard.

The school system was one of just six school districts across Tennessee, to have 80-percent or more students excelling in the area.

All students who qualify for English learner services take the World Class Instructional Design Assessment.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen released the rankings, and said state students speak more than 140 languages.

Ms. McQueen said it was a responsibility to ensure all are supported in English language development and in academic growth.

