Union City Schools will return to classes on January 5th with a schedule of in-person instruction.

According to Director of Schools Wes Kennedy, in-person classes every day of the week is on the docket for students on all three school campuses.

Director Kennedy made the decision last week to return to traditional educational and classroom settings to begin the second semester, with social distancing and face masks still required.

Kennedy cited the advancement of COVID-19 vaccine availability, the decline in numbers of virus cases in the Union City school population and community, and the significant decrease in the number of distance learners among several factors in his decision.

For the second semester, those students at the middle school and high school involved in distance learning, will now take all tests on campus on Saturdays at their respective schools.