Union City Schools will take a giant step toward a return to normalcy Monday as students in Grades 7-12 return to traditional in-person classroom learning four days a week.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says the Level 2.51 plan will reserve Fridays for Distance Learning for those in Grades 7-12, with opportunities also for students to set up tutoring or seek help from teachers via appointment.

Students in Pre-K through the 6th grade will attend classes on their respective campuses five days a week in Level 2.51.

Distance Learning will still be offered to those who previously registered for those services.

“After considering all factors — including the current COVID-19 case data and hearing from our teachers and the families of our students — we believe this is a good decision and the best one for all involved,” Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said. “It’s been proven that students learn better and more efficiently when they can have in-person instruction. And we’ve heard from parents who’ve witnessed that in the first few weeks of this school year.

“There’s been a decline in the number of active cases and an increase in instances of recoveries in the past several days. We’ll continue to practice all the precautions already in place and we’ll make every effort to continue to be vigilant in those policies and procedures.”

The new plan will remain in place indefinitely, according to Kennedy, who said he would reevaluate on a regular basis.

Temperature checks will still be performed when each student either boards a bus or enters a campus building. Face masks will be required on buses and when social distancing is not possible in in-person settings as parts of the new plan.

Frequently-touched surfaces will be disinfected between class transitions and shared objects will also be disinfected as best as possible. Hand sanitizer will be readily available in each classroom, as will disinfectant wipes.

Seating charts for each class will still be kept in order to contact trace, should there be a case of coronavirus or an outbreak.

Visitors to each school must still have an appointment and their temperatures will be taken upon entering the building.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served to all UC Schools students until the end of the first semester, according to Director of Food Services Nan Tilghman. Meals will be eaten in either the cafeterias at half capacity or in classroom on each campus.

Tilghman also said meals for the weekends — free of charge — will be sent home for every student on the last day students are in class for the week.

“The bottom line is there is no perfect plan and no playbook for what we’re going through and have been through. We believe, though, this is the best plan for us moving forward,” Kennedy added.

“We’ve been sensitive to the working parents of our younger students and their need for there to be classes five days a week. I do believe there is an incentive for most all our students to return to in-person learning from Distance Learning and they’ll be able to do that simply — just by contacting their principals and telling them they’d like to do so.”