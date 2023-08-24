Union City Schools Sports Changes for Thursday

Continued intense heat and dangerous outdoor conditions have forced Union City Schools to make additional changes to their athletic schedules this week.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens Union City’s Middle School football game scheduled for tonight at War Memorial Stadium has been canceled.

Today’s Middle School softball game against Hillcrest, and the school’s cross country meet at South Gibson County have also been postponed.

The cross country event has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:45, while no future date has been determined for the softball game.

The cross country program will also not compete at Saturday morning’s meet at Lake Road School.