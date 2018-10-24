The Union City School System will use the same schedule on Thursday, as Wednesday, as work continues on gas lines at the elementary school.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said elementary students and staff will use alternative sites on the campus for instruction, and will again use the pick-up and drop-off schedule at the high school’s Civic Auditorium.

To help alleviate traffic issues due to the increase in numbers of students, Union City High School students will be dismissed at 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

