Union City Schools the Site of Intruder Training

Faculty and staff at Union City Schools were part of a training exercise during professional development day on Friday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the schools partnered with the Union City Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies for a special training.

A simulated intruder alert drill served to educate and instruct proper reactions, protocols and procedures by school personnel, and law officials.

Raphe Whaley, the head of School Resources Officers at Union City Schools, coordinated the training session with the cooperation of fellow Union City Police Department officer Brandon Adams and a number of other local law enforcement agencies.

Whaley said the training was a form of conditioning for the staff and local law enforcement officers, that hopefully will resolve the threat and minimize, if not eliminate, the probability of casualties.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said he hoped to never be faced with such circumstances, but wanted all personnel to be well-trained and prepared as best as they could be.

Photos from the training session have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.