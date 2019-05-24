Much needed, and long overdue energy efficiency work, can now begin in the Union City School System.

Union City Council members voted unanimously to borrow up to $6-million dollars for an Energy Efficiency contract, with school board members also accepting the plan to update the educational facilities.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy spoke with Thunderbolt News following the funding approval, and said the renovations come at a much needed time.

Director Kennedy explained the proposed work, saying almost half of the borrowed funds will pay for themselves with utility savings.

Director Kennedy also expressed his appreciation to the Union City Council for their vote to help with additional work at the Middle School.

Work is expected to begin almost immediately, with McCoy Heating and Air of Jackson contracted to provide the installations.