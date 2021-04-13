Union City Schools to Begin Testing Next Week

Students in the Union City School System will begin testing April 19th.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy informed board members of the plan during their meeting on Monday morning.

The testing will come a little over one year, after COVID-19 closed the local school system down in mid-March.

Following Monday’s meeting, Director Kennedy told Thunderbolt News about the testing process.(AUDIO)

After some recent state glitches, during attempts to conduct school testing by computers, Director Kennedy said students will return to how testing has been performed for years.(AUDIO)

Director Kennedy said testing will be held for students third grade and up, with three weeks set aside for completion.