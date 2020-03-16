The Union City School System will close for three weeks, with one week being Spring Break.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the last day of classes will be on Thursday, with Friday to be held as a Professional Development Day for teachers.

The school system will then be closed until April 3rd due to the coronavirus issue, with Spring Break to take place from April 6th thru the 10th.

During the schools’ two-week state-mandated shutdown period of March 23rd thru April 3rd, every child under the age of 18 will still be provided a lunch and afternoon snack daily.

Meals will be distributed every day on each bus route, with those routes leaving the school at 10:30 in the morning.

There will also be three central area bus stops, Union City High School, Save-A-Lot and Kiwanis Park, that will provide meals to any student.

Athletic competitions and all off-campus activities, involving Union City Schools students during the two-week state-mandated closing, will be postponed.

Practice will be allowed during that time.