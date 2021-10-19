Union City Schools to Close on Thursday

The Union City School System will be closed Thursday to pay respects for a high school student and her family.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said funeral services for 17 year old Julianne Becton will take place at 2:00, at First Baptist Church.

Miss Becton passed away from injuries received in an automobile accident on Sunday.

Members of her Senior Class of 2022 will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Classes will be dismissed system-wide for staff members to also pay respects to the Becton family.

Julianne’s mother, Elizabeth, and grandmother, Joan Slusser, are both educational assistants at Union City Elementary School.