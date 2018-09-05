Union City Schools will dismiss early Friday afternoon for students and teachers to attend the Homecoming Parade.

Pre-K students will dismiss at 1:30, Kindergartners at 1:45, followed by 1st through 12th grades and buses at 2:00.

The Homecoming Parade begins at 3:00 on First Street in downtown Union City and will be followed by a pep rally on Washington Avenue.

The community is encouraged to line the downtown sidewalks from Sherwin Williams to The Station to view the parade and support UCHS students.

