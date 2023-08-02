Union City Schools to Hold Registration on Thursday
The Union City School System will hold student registration on Thursday.
School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said registration will take place at the Elementary School from 8:00 until 11:30 for Kindergarten, 2nd and 4th grade students, and from 11:30 until 3:00 for 1st and 3rd graders.
At the Middle School, 7th graders will register from 8:30 until 10:00, followed by 6th and 8th graders from 10:00 until 11:00.
Students entering the 5th grade will also tour the new classroom wing and register from 1:00 until 3:00.
At the High School, freshmen will report to the Civic Auditorium at 8:00 for an abbreviated schedule, with lunch served and dismissal at 2:00.
Sophomores will meet in the gymnasium from 8:00 until 9:00, and juniors will meet in the gymnasium from 8:30 until 9:30.
This years senior class will meet at 9:00, with the assembly followed by “Tux and Drape” photos.
The first day of classes in the Union City School System is on Monday.