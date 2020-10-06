Class settings will remain the same in the Union City School System following Fall Break.

Upon the return to school on Monday, Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said the system will remain on Level 2.51 for the “foreseeable future”.

This level consists of mostly in-person learning, with students in Pre-K to 6th grade attending classes five days a week, and those in grades 7-thru-12 going Monday through Thursday.

Students will begin their Fall Break today, with the first nine weeks of school ending on October 15th.

Director Kennedy said he remains vigilant, with an eye on all COVID numbers and data received on a daily basis.

He added that they are keeping a “watchful eye” on recent significant cases in Obion County, and if the trend continues, the school system will reevaluate their situation.