School bells will again ring in the Union City School System on Monday.

Classes have been shut down since schools were forced to close their doors back in March due to the onset of coronavirus.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Director of Schools Wes Kennedy was asked about the return on Monday.

Director Kennedy said the plan developed for the school start, will allow younger students to receive the needed in-person instruction.

With the virus causing many hours of training, planning and schedule changes, Kennedy was jokingly asked about sleep opportunities.