Union City Schools to Provide Supplies for Upcoming Year

The Union City School System has made an announcement pertaining to school supplies for next years classes.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City Schools will be providing all school supplies, excluding backpacks, for students in PreK-thru-4th grade at elementary school and those in grades 5-thru-8 at the middle school.

This marks the second consecutive year that Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has lessened the financial burden on parents for the purchase of the supplies.

Director Kennedy said it was something the system could do for the parents, with hopes of giving them one less thing to worry about when returning students to school in August.

Among the items to be provided will be pencils, markers, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, paper, notebooks and binders.

Hand sanitizer, Kleenex, wipes and other cleaning products will also be available on all three school campuses.

The first day for students in the Union City Schools System for the 2021-22 year is August 9th.