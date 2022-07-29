July 29, 2022
Union City Schools Wrapping Up Summer Projects

Union City High School principal Jacob Cross (l) and assistant principal John Graham check out the new track surface at War Memorial Stadium…..(photo: Mike Hutchen – Schools Communication Director)

Union City teacher, assistant football coach, and head track coach Wade Maddox applies paint during Summer upgrades….(photo: Mike Hutchens)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multiple jobs and projects have been ongoing over the Summer in the Union City School System.

In advance of the new school year, Communications Director Mike Hutchens said personnel and students have been assisting in the makeover, with a new construction project almost complete.(AUDIO)

 

Hutchens said other much needed projects have also been completed.(AUDIO)

 

Photos from the Union City School System work has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

