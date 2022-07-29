Union City Schools Wrapping Up Summer Projects
Multiple jobs and projects have been ongoing over the Summer in the Union City School System.
In advance of the new school year, Communications Director Mike Hutchens said personnel and students have been assisting in the makeover, with a new construction project almost complete.(AUDIO)
Hutchens said other much needed projects have also been completed.(AUDIO)
Photos from the Union City School System work has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.